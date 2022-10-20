Midmar Mile charity drive

Witness Reporter

Organisers of the Midmar Mile plan to raise R5 million for charity ahead of next year’s 50th anniversary event.

The world’s largest open water swimming competition has supported numerous charitable organisations over the years, and next year will be no different as the race looks to have a “wider influence for good”, according to the organisers from Seals Swimming Club in Pietermaritzburg.

The organisations chosen as official charities for 2023 will be announced at the annual PinkDrive Swimathon in the city on Friday night, which marks the official launch of the fundraising campaign.

ALSO READ | Midmar Mile forges lasting friendships

Friday’s event, at the Seals base in Pine Street, will also feature two-time Midmar Mile champion and Olympian Michelle Weber talking about her recent swim across the English Channel, where she set a record for the fastest crossing by a South African woman.

According to the organisers, headed by Wayne Riddin of Seals Swimming Club, Weber will also dive in to play her part in joining the fundraising effort for PinkDrive — which is aptly taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness month. PinkDrive is one of the main charities that benefits from funds raised at Midmar each year.

The event now features two days dedicated to charity where swimmers complete the eight-mile or 16-mile challenges.

ALSO READ | Buck and Houtman claim Midmar Mile titles

This will take place on February 9 and 10 next year, ahead of the main competitive events on February 11 and 12.

In the past seven years that the charity challenges have been held, they have collectively raised over R14,5 million.

Those who would like to support PinkDrive or any of the other Midmar Mile charities can head to www.midmarmile.co.za for more information.