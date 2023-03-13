Nehawu strike: Army deployed to some hospitals

Witness Reporter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed military healthcare practitioners from the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) due to the ongoing Nehawu strike.

The deployment follows a request for assistance by the Department of Health due to the strike action by workers affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) across the country.

The strike has led to the deaths of at least five people in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week The Witness reported that five people — three patients in Greys Hospital and a seven-month pregnant woman in Northdale — died on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SANDF said the military healthcare practitioners were deployed on Wednesday last week to hospitals and will remain deployed as may be required.

The National Disaster Management Act of 2002 provides for the deployment of SANDF personnel to a National Organ of State for the rendering of emergency services.