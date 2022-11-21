Millions raised for 2022 Comrades marathon charities

Witness Reporter

Over R4.1 million was raised for the Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA) official Amabeadibeadi charities during this year’s race.

This was announced by the group at the Comrades charities handover on Monday at the Comrades house.

According to the group, the current six official Amabeadibeadi charities are the Durban & Pietermaritzburg Community Chests, Childhood Cancer Foundation (CHOC), Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust, Hospice Association of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Rise Against Hunger Africa and WildTrust.

These charities’ respective focus is on issues of community development, care for the aged, health and wellness, AIDS care and support, the environment and hunger alleviation.

They added that a total amount of R4,101.277 was raised this year, with the breakdown as follows:

1. Childhood Cancer Association of SA (CHOC): R1,567.171

2. Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust (HACT): R1,010.905

3. Community Chest: R644.426

4. WildTrust: R317.189

5. Rise Against Hunger (RAH): R311.443

6. Hospice Association of KZN: R250.142

The top charity fundraisers were:

1. Dean Wight (HACT): R461.742

2. Mike Sewell (CHOC): R295.311

3. Brendan De Jongh: R210.150

Comrades Marathon chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said the Comrades Marathon has come a long way since it set up the Amabeadibeadi Charity Drive 26 years ago.