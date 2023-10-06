Minister Nzimande serves Unisa with notice to place institution under administration

By Nompilo Kunene

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande has served a notice of his intention to place the University of South Africa (UNISA) under administration.

Minister Nzimande is expected to announce his final decision on Friday.

The Department of Higher Education said Nzimande delayed making his decision on mutual agreement that the period of the written representations be extended to September 4, 2023.

Being mindful of the legal and administrative requirements, the Department said Nzimande awaited the response of the Unisa Council and nothing of substance happened for over a month, instead, the department said the Council is going about its business as if there is no pending decision to be taken.

“As a result, the minister cannot wait indefinitely without taking a decision.”

Nzimande’s intention to place Unisa under administration follows the reports of an Independent Assessor, Professor Themba Mosia and the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) on Unisa chaired by Dr Vincent Maphai.

As expressed in previous media statements, the department said Nzimande is satisfied that the Independent Assessor’s report reveals financial and other maladministration of a serious nature and serious undermining of the effective functioning of Unisa.

“The report also reveals that the appointment of an administrator is in the best interest of Unisa and of higher education in an open and democratic society.”

The department said the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) on the other hand, conducted an Independent Review of Unisa and looked at the issue of ‘Unisa’s mission drift’ – which had massive implications for the financial sustainability and future of Unisa.