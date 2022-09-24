Minority Front calls for scrapping of affirmative action

Clive Ndou

As SA’s unemployment problem worsens, the Minority Front (MF) has called for the scrapping of government’s affirmative action (AA) policy.

The policy, which was adopted by government shortly after 1994, is one of the government’s programmes meant to uplift the country’s previously disadvantaged population.

However, MF leader Shameen Thakur-Rajabansi said the policy has exacerbated the country’s unemployment situation.

The skewed implementation of AA is worsening unemployment. In 2013 to 2016, the rigid quotas came in, based on population statistics and demographics.

These policies are perpetuating racism yet we have non-racial goals.

Racial inequalities

According to the Public Service and Administration Department, the policy is necessary given the country’s history.

“The government inherited a public service which was strongly influenced by discriminatory employment policies and practices based on race, gender and disability.



“Hence these groups are poorly represented at decision-making levels and in other technical occupational classes.

“The Constitution identifies representativeness of the public service as one of the main foundations of a non-racist, non-sexist and democratic society that integrates people with disabilities,” the department said.

But Thakur-Rajabansi said the policy has not been able to correct the inequalities created by the apartheid government due to the fact that the regulation is being used to empower only those who are politically connected.

Born-frees are now starting to feel the brunt of this legislation primarily because of weak and flawed implementation.

Despite the fact that the policy identifies coloureds and Indians as previously disadvantaged groups, Thakur-Rajbansi said, implementation of the regulation continues to discriminate against members of the two groups.

A member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature, Thakur-Rajbansi has submitted a motion for MPLs to debate the policy.

While the provincial legislature does not have the powers to scrap the policy, Thakur-Rajbansi is confident that the debate will draw the attention of national Parliament, which has the power to scrap the regulation.