Minority Front mourns death of party leader’s son and his fiancé

Pradhil Thakur-Rajbansi, son of Minority Front leader Shameen Thakur- Rajbansi, and his fiancé Priyanka Nunkumar, were killed in a horrific accident on the N3 on Tuesday morning.

The Witness reported on Tuesday that four people died in a massive crash near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Tuesday morning.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the crash involved six vehicles and two trucks.

“One car was swept beneath a truck, and the car was completely messed up. All four occupants inside that car were declared dead on scene,” said Herbst.

The party extended its deepest condolences to the Nunkumar family and to the other families who also lost loved ones in this tragic accident.

Details of the funeral programme will be announced in due course, said the party in a statement released on Wednesday morning.