‘Miracle’ baby born with a rare heart condition needs help

By Chanel George

A first-time mother, who was told that she would never be able to have a child, gave birth to a baby girl who was born with a rare heart condition.

Emily McKelvey was born on November 9 to Kerry-Ann and Tim McKelvey.

After being diagnosed with scoliosis, Kerry-Ann (25), was told she would never be able to conceive and carry a baby to full-term.

After a difficult pregnancy, Kerry-Ann gave birth to “miracle” baby Emily on November 9, only to have her joy at the start of motherhood dashed when Emily was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called tetralogy of Fallot, caused by a combination of four heart defects that were present at birth.

According to the website Nationwidechildrens.org, this combination of heart abnormalities causes diminished blood flow to the lungs, as well as mixing of “red” and “blue” blood across a “hole in the heart” or VSD.

This allows blue blood to be pumped into the body, resulting in low blood oxygen levels.

McKelvey’s family friend, Kayla van Jaarsveld, has taken it upon herself, with the permission of the parents, to create a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign for baby Emily, whose medical bills from NICU at Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg have already reached R90 000.

Emily is on medical aid but, unfortunately, the medical aid has placed her on a waiting list and she will only be eligible for surgery from December 1, 2023 and, unfortunately, she cannot wait that long for this operation.

“She has since been transferred to Grey’s Hospital and later to Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital, where doctors will operate on her with her mum by her side,” said Van Jaarsveld.

She said that, currently, some of the tubes in Emily have been removed and more tests are being done.

“After the birth of Emily, the family were exhausted but worked tirelessly to arrange treatment for Emily.

I then asked the family if I could start a BackaBuddy campaign to assist them with the overwhelming medical fees that come along with the treatment of Emily’s condition,” said van Jaarsveld.

Kerry-Ann was put under anaesthetic during labour and when Emily was born, she was immediately placed onto a ventilator because she had difficulty breathing.

Kerry-Ann said she got to hold her daughter for the first time since her birth on Sunday, which warmed her heart.

“I will keep fighting for her recovery because she is fighting for a chance at life” said McKelvey.

Anyone willing to donate towards Emily’s medical care can donate via the BackaBuddy link: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/natasha-van-zyl-5752751361221113467