Missing KZN child’s body parts found scattered in the bushes

Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has described the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old boy in KwaDukuza as barbaric.

Philasande Shange went missing from his eNtshawini home, in Ward 24 under the KwaDukuza Municipality, last Thursday.

After four days of frantic searching by the family and neighbours, a few parts of his dismembered body were discovered in a nearby stream and bushes in the Ntshawini area on Sunday.

The family received messages from an untraceable number informing them where his remains could be found.

The family only found a leg and his head and later received another text message informing them that the rest of the body had been sold.

Khoza has strongly condemned the murder.

An innocent child’s life was cut short by heartless criminal(s) that need to be traced and prosecuted for their actions. As a society, we cannot continue to live like this. The killing of children sets us back.

MEC Khoza pleaded with the community of eMphithini area to continue supporting the Shange family and share information with the police that could lead to the arrest of Philasande’s killers.

“The gruesome murder of a child is an indication that we have a lot of wickedness in society. We need to work together to ensure the protection of children in our society. We only pray that the criminals can find it in their hearts to direct the child’s family where to find the remains of the mutilated body of Philasande,” she said.

Khoza further appealed to the public to share information with law enforcement agencies that can assist in identifying the boy’s killer and tracking down the remaining parts.

Equally, we want the heartless perpetrators of this horrendous crime to pay for their sins.

She sent her heartfelt condolences to the Shange family after losing their child in such a horrible way.

The department said a team of social workers had been deployed to the family to provide psycho-social support.