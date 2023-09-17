Missing Mooi River couple: Hope fades as SAPS search area of interest

By Witness Reporter

Witness senior reporter Shorne Bennie is on scene at a remote area near Mooi River as police prepare to search an area of interest in connection with the missing Mooi River pensioners Tony and Jill Dinnis, who went missing from a rented property on August 27 in Mulderus, Mooi River.

The latest development follows a dramatic last 48 hours where multiple suspects were arrested and questioned by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence.

Jill and Tony Dinnis, who were last seen at their cottage in Mooi River on Sunday. The couple have been missing since August 27. Photo: Supplied

Initially, a missing persons case was opened as there was no visible evidence of a break-in or struggle at the remote property. Police opened a kidnapping case after a ransom demand was received soon thereafter.

This is a developing story and The Witness will be filing updates from the scene.