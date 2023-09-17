Missing Mooi River couple: Hope fades as SAPS search area of interest

Witness senior reporter Shorne Bennie is on scene at a remote area near Mooi River as police prepare to search an area of interest in connection with the missing Mooi River pensioners Tony and Jill Dinnis, who went missing from a rented property on August 27 in Mulderus, Mooi River.
The latest development follows a dramatic last 48 hours where multiple suspects were arrested and questioned by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence.
Initially, a missing persons case was opened as there was no visible evidence of a break-in or struggle at the remote property. Police opened a kidnapping case after a ransom demand was received soon thereafter.
This is a developing story and The Witness will be filing updates from the scene.