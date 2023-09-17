News

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
17 Sep 2023
11:34

Missing Mooi River couple: hope fades as SAPS search area of interest

The latest development follows a dramatic last 48 hours where multiple suspects were arrested and questioned by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence.

Witness senior reporter Shorne Bennie is on scene at a remote area near Mooi River as police prepare to examine what appears to be a shallow grave, where they believe the bodies of the missing Mooi River couple may be buried.

The latest development follows a dramatic last 48 hours where multiple suspects were arrested and questioned by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence in connection with the missing Mooi River pensioners Tony and Jill Dinnis, who went missing from a rented property on August 27 in Mulderus, Mooi River.

Jill and Tony Dinus, who were last seen at their cottage in Mooi River on Sunday. The couple have been missing since August 27. Photo: Supplied
Tony (73) and Jill (78) Dinnis. Photo: Supplied

Initially, a missing persons case was opened as there was no visible evidence of a break-in or struggle at the remote property. Police opened a kidnapping case after a ransom demand was received soon thereafter.

This is a developing story and The Witness will be filing updates from the scene.

