Mixed reactions to relocation of the Royal Agricultural Show

Witness Reporter

AKHEEL SEWSUNKER

The people of Pietermaritzburg have mixed feelings regarding the change in venue of the annual Royal Show.

At the beginning of this month, the Royal Agricultural Society announced the iconic event, a firm favourite on the city’s annual calendar, will be moving to Hilton, closer to its agricultural roots at the Mount Verde Estate.

Terry Strachan, the CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS), believed it was a good idea to move the Royal Show to its new venue.

We looked at all sorts of places and felt as if this venue was the most suitable. It already has a vast amount of infrastructure so we don’t have to invest in building,” he said. He also added that the new venue is close to all the amenities that they may need.

When asked if the Royal Show will be more agricultural or farming based, Strachan said: "Absolutely. The focus will be more agricultural.

He added that the new business model is self-sustainable.

The old business model was unsustainable; there was a vast difference between the inward and outward flows. The new business model is self-sustainable.

When asked if the Royal Show will attract the non-farming community, Strachan reiterated that the focus will be on agriculture and that the other usual attractions were mainly to ensure that the business model was sustainable, and now there was no further need for it.

To gauge how the public feels about travelling a little further up the hill for the Royal Show experience, The Witness asked city residents how they felt about the new venue and what it held for the future of the Royal Show.

Vernon Joshua, a long time resident of Pietermaritzburg, is happy that the Royal Show is returning to its roots as an agriculture and farming focused event.

The Royal Show loses its soul when the focus is more on the music and other attractions, instead of on agriculture.

Prasha Visvanathan, a Pietermaritzburg resident who has been a regular attendee to the Royal Show, said she is not happy with the changes to the Royal Show.

It loses the essence of what the Royal Show is, and it is something I look forward to each year. It’s one of the highlights of the year in Pietermaritzburg.

Malachai Stainbank said that it was an event that he loved to attend. “It is such a shame that they are changing the venue. It has become synonymous with the event and what made tit fun and enjoyable,” he said.

Thabisa Qangule, who is a teacher in Pietermaritzburg, said she understands why the organisers moved the venue to Hilton, although she will miss having it in the city.

I understand why it was moved to Hilton as it fits their goals, but it was a good event to have in the city. Public transport to Hilton is hard to get.

She also added that she is not against the ethos of the Royal Show going back to its agricultural roots.