Mixed weekend weather again for KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

Thunderstorms and heavy rains have been predicted for parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong damaging winds expected over the western and midlands of KZN from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.

Residents of Pietermaritzburg can expect hot weather on Saturday, with a maximum of 32°C but they will have to anticipate showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and after sunset.

Most of the province can expect similar weather over the course of Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-twenties to low thirties.

Ladysmith and Newcastle can expect temperatures of 34°C and 35°C maximum respectively.

But as has been the norm over the past few weeks, residents can expect cooler temperatures on Sunday. People of Pietermaritzburg can expect temperatures of 19°C.

Most of the province can also expect similar temperatures; with rain predicted for most of Sunday.