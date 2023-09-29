Mixed weekend weather for KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

KZN residents should brace themselves for scorching heat on Saturday as the temperatures are expected to rise to over 30 degrees.

According to the South African Weather Service, residents in Pietermaritzburg and Ulundi should be expecting temperatures that could almost touch 40 degrees with a maximum of 39 degrees celsius and residents in Riverview, in the north coast, should expect temperatures up to 38 degrees.

ALSO READ | Analysis: Weather playing silly buggers

Ixopo residents should also prepare for the onslaught of heat with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees predicted.

Ladysmith, Margate, Richard’s Bay and Newcastle should also brace themselves for temperatures in the low to mid thirties, but nothing as high as Pietermaritzburg and Riverview.

The residents of KZN can expect to enjoy clear skies throughout the day and into the night.

ALSO READ | Weather Warning | Snowfall, damaging winds expected in KZN

The weather for Sunday on the other hand is expected to be cold with Pietermaritzburg reaching a maximum of 18 degrees, a stark contrast to the scorching 39 degrees.

Areas such as Mooi River and Giant’s Castle can expect a maximum of 14 degrees, a much colder day than Saturday.

Most of the province will have cloudy conditions for most of the day, before clearing up slightly in the evening.

ER24 has a multitude of tips to deal with dehydration during the heat on Saturday. Faheem Essop of ER24 said that dehydration is common during hot weather.

Dehydration in older children is usually caused by vomiting, diarrhoea, or both. They may also get dehydrated in hot weather or when they’re very active. Children often won’t say they’re thirsty, or do not even know they’re becoming dehydrated. Look out for symptoms like dry skin, tongue and lips,” said Essop.

ALSO READ | El Niño weather phenomenon will not be a-‘maizing’ for farmers

He added that there many ways to rehydrate children. He added that over-the-counter oral rehydration solutions restore the necessary electrolytes to the body, which is crucial to get it functioning again. If none of these is available, he suggests a homemade solution that will do the same job: mixing half a teaspoon of salt, six level teaspoons of sugar and one litre of water. Pour it into a glass or bottle for the child to drink.