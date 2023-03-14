MK vets defy uniform rule

Clive Ndou

Members of Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) who performed military drills during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, did so in contravention of the organisation’s regulations.

In its consultative conference held in East London in April last year, the MKMVA resolved to ban its members from wearing combat uniform.

However, members of the MKMVA, most of whom were from Pietermaritzburg, turned up in full combat uniform during Ramaphosa’s Sunday event held in the city.

Led by MKMVA former Moses Mabhida regional interim leader Babsy Sithole, the former ANC soldiers stood to attention and saluted Ramaphosa as he laid a wreath at the grave of former SA Communist Party (SACP) leader Moses Mabhid, at the Imbali Heroes Acre.

Former MKMVA KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Themba Mavundla, who during the organisation’s national consultative conference was elected to the interim national committee, confirmed that the gathering barred the wearing of combat uniform by the former ANC soldiers.

Conference delegates were concerned about people who go around doing all sorts of wrong things while wearing combat uniforms. There were concerns that these elements identify themselves as MKMVA members while in reality they are just plain criminals. It was felt that the wearing of the combat uniform by the MK soldiers was damaging the image of our organisation as anyone can access that uniform. So, that is the reasoning behind the resolution.

However, Mavundla was quick to point out that the Sunday event was an exception.

The soldiers were invited by the president — they had to have something which identified them as soldiers. Perhaps what should be discussed is the kind of uniform which will replace the combat uniform.

However, former MKVMA national spokesperson Carl Niehaus, who claims to be still the organisation’s spokesperson, called on the former MK soldiers to disregard the organisation’s April resolution.

That was not a conference resolution. The fact is that the conference in East London was aborted. There also is currently a court process to have all the resolutions of that aborted conference declared null and void. That uniform is part of our legacy, our history and heritage. We will continue wearing it.

Niehaus recently resigned as a member of the ANC after the party’s disciplinary committee recommended that his membership should be terminated.

This was after Niehaus had made a string of statements which members of the ANC disciplinary committee deemed to be anti-ANC.

However, Niehaus, who has since launched a civil movement called the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) said he was pushed out of the ANC for expressing the views of MKMVA members.