Mob attack: double murder case opened

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A double murder case has been opened after a mob justice attack claimed two lives at eMaswazini, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that Phakamisa Memela (30) from Zondi Store and his friend, Siphesihle Khumalo (22), from eMachobeni were caught herding three goats from one of the houses in the area.

When the theft was discovered, angry members of the community allegedly beat the two with sticks.

Memela died on the scene and Khumalo, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Vulindlela community policing forum chairperson Qalangaye Zondi said they urge people not to take the law into their own hands.

Such acts portray a negative image, even to children, that if a person does something wrong they deserve to be murdered

“We will organise a meeting to educate people about the outcome of taking the law into their own hands,” he said.

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 8 councillor Mshushisi Ngubane said that since he was attending the late IFP president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral, he called two police stations to attend to this matter.

I will organise a community meeting to urge the community again to report such matters to the police. This paints a very bad image about our area.

“It is not the first time such incidents have occurred in the area. They are so inhumane,” Ngubane added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the suspects failed to explain where they got the goats from and they were assaulted by the community.

He said no one has been arrested yet.