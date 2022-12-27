Monkeys allegedly being exploited in Thailand to pick coconuts

Khethukuthula Xulu

Non-profit organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has urged South Africans consumers to avoid all Thai coconut products, following reports of monkeys being exploited in the picking of coconuts.

According to the organisation, monkeys were being illegally obtained, chained and forced to pick coconuts for suppliers linked to dozens of top Thai coconut milk brands, according to a PETA investigation.

“There’s simply no way to ensure that a chained, beaten monkey didn’t suffer for your can of coconut milk if it came from a Thai supply chain,” said PETA senior vice president, Jason Baker, in a press statement.

For that reason, PETA is urging the public to boycott all Thai coconut brands until the country cracks down on the unethical use of monkey labour.

PETA’s investigation

Conducted between December 2021 and July 2022, PETA’s exposé implicated coconut pickers, brokers, farms and monkey-training schools in nine Thai provinces, including top coconut-producing ones.

According to PETA, investigators saw endangered monkeys chained tightly by the neck when they weren’t forced to work and kept tethered in flooded, trash-filled areas — with little shelter from the elements.

A trainer was even caught on camera striking a screaming monkey, dangling him by his tether and collar, and beating him with a metal chain.

One female monkey, used for breeding, was kept chained alone in the sun, while other young monkeys languished in cages. A coconut picker told investigators that monkeys faced fatal risks performing their ‘jobs’, including being stung by hornets, and falling off trees and breaking bones. Some coconut pickers yanked on ropes tied to the animals, reportedly causing monkeys to fall.

According to PETA, pickers and training-school owners admitted that monkeys are bred in captivity or illegally caught in nature.

“A broker who sells coconuts for brands like … admitted that he can’t guarantee how coconuts are picked, saying that factories urge farmers not to use monkeys, so if anyone asks them if they use [them], they will not tell you the truth.

Pickers also callously admitted to releasing monkeys into nature when their productivity wanes, even though the animals don’t have the necessary survival skills after having been bred in captivity or captured as juveniles.

“Others are kept after they’re retired and stored like used equipment, likely chained up for the rest of their lives.