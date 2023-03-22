Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds that classical music helps cows produce more milk

Witness Reporter

Playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.

This is according to findings from a University of Pretoria (UP) study, published in the journal Domestic Animal Endocrinology recently.

The research conducted by Lize-Mari Erasmus, is the first study of its kind in South Africa to investigate the effects of classical music on cows.

In order to oversee the experimental phase of her project, Erasmus spent four months at Innovation Africa, UP’s Future Africa Institute, where a herd of Holstein cows are kept.

Nine Holstein cows were divided into three groups of three, and over the course of four months, each group was exposed to three treatments.

The treatments

One group of animals was exposed to classical music every day for 24 hours wherever they were on the farm; another group wasn’t exposed to any music at all; and in the third group, the cows heard classical music only when they were being milked.

She included works from well-known composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Edvard Grieg, Arcangelo Corelli and Jacques Offenbach, as well as compositions such as Ludwig van Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Camille Saint-Saëns’s The Carnival of the Animals and George Frideric Handel’s Water Music.

These were played over a speaker system on shuffle mode to ensure that the animals did not learn to associate a particular sequence of music with a particular part of the day, such as milking time.

She regularly tested how much glucocorticoid (a hormone that is produced in stressful situations) was found in the dung and milk of the animals in the different treatment groups to determine the stress levels of these cows.

Cows exposed to constant music had the lowest stress-related levels of glucocorticoid in their dung. They were noticeably calmer when being milked, which is generally a stressful time of the day because of all the activity.

Up to two litres more milk per milking session were obtained from the cows when they were constantly surrounded by music all day and night.

“The health and welfare of dairy cows go hand-in-hand with efficient and sustainable dairy production,” Erasmus said.

Providing cows with an enriching, stimulating environment, such as through music, is one way of improving their living conditions and, in the process, looking after their mental needs too.

Erasmus’s MSc studies allowed her to combine her two passions: music and animals. Before embarking on a career in animal sciences, she had obtained a Bachelor of Music degree at UP, with choral conducting as one of her majors.