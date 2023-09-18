Mop-up operations underway after freak wave in the South Coast

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Clean-up operations are underway at the Mariner’s Seafood Restaurant on the South Coast after a freak wave crashed into the restaurant, injuring 12 people on Sunday.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least one person was washed out to sea.

Mi7 paramedics assessed all the patrons who had been injured, seven of whom sustained serious injuries.

The patients were treated and stabilised on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment. Mi7 paramedics said the restaurant was full at the time.

"The initial wave crashed into the restaurant, pushing patrons towards the back of the building. When it receded, a few patrons were swept into the ocean. Luckily, they managed to get back to shore safely," said Mi7 paramedics.

Twelve patients sustained minor to severe injuries and five of them were then taken to hospital for further treatment.

One of the patron’s who took the viral video of the incident, Jason Livingston said he will be part of the team cleaning up after the ordeal.

Livingston said the wave came as a shock and they were lucky that not many people were injured, however there was notable damage to the restaurant.

The wave was huge and we last experienced a Spring tide similar in 2007/2008. As locals we see this kind of freak waves once every 10 years,” he said.

Livingston said the restaurant owners were close friends and were saddened by the damage.