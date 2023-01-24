Part of Pietermaritzburg’s Morcom Road called a ‘death trap’

Londiwe Xulu

A portion of Morcom Road in Prestbury, Pietermaritzburg, has been named a death trap.

This after residents say they’ve seen accidents almost every week, due to drivers driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid a section of the road that was left incomplete last year when contractors were supposed to be repairing it.

One lane of the road was completed and tarred, while the other side was left with a gravel surface, filled with potholes.

Councillor Ross Strachan said contractors were yet to complete their work and left this section of road worse than it was before.

Management are well aware about this as it was raised regularly without its being resolved or responded to. The contractor started in the middle of last year, and then stopped after a month’s work. READ MORE Gift of the Givers refurbish KZN schools affected by April floods

On Sunday night, a biker was killed after the motorbike collided with a light delivery vehicle on Morcom Road.

Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service said the biker was found with critical injuries and died.

A resident who uses the road said it was sad that someone ended up losing his life before the road was fixed.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said:

The side of the road that is incomplete is terrible, with lots of potholes. It’s like driving on a gravel road. A lot of people opt to use the wrong side of the road to avoid damaging their tyres, which ends up being more dangerous. I really hope this will be fixed soon.

Spokesperson for Msunduzi Municipality, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the contract period for Morcom Road was four months and the contractor has to complete the work by the end of February.

“They are back on site as of last week, following the builders’ holiday break. They have also committed to complete the work before the end of February. We do apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time,” said Mkhize.