More displaced flood victims moved to new homes

Khethukuthula Xulu

More displaced flood victims affected by the April floods are being moved out of mass care centres into decent accommodation before Christmas.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Wednesday, accompanied by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, facilitated the relocation of more than 400 people, who were relocated from various mass care shelters to dignified accommodation in Pinetown.

ALSO READ | Relief for flood victims

Majority of the families were staying at the Tshelimnyama Community Hall.

This follows the relocation of more than 500 displaced flood victims to an apartment building in the Durban CBD.

To date, 96 out of 135 mass care shelters that were housing families since the April flood disasters have been permanently closed.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube

Over the next couple of days, the provincial government will facilitate the relocation of all families to ensure that there will be no flood victims living in mass care shelters in KwaZulu-Natal over Christmas. We have mobilised all available resources and are undertaking every effort to ensure that we rebuild and rehouse flood victims.

“We thank all our citizens for their patience because every day we are seized with the task of ensuring that our province fully recovers from the flood disasters. Our capacity to meet all the needs at once has often been stretched and at times we have had to attend to lifesaving and critical areas first,” said the premier.