More law enforcement agencies deployed ahead of Reed Dance

By Nompilo Kunene

More law enforcement agencies particularly Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Public Transport Enforcement Services officers have been deployed ahead of the anticipated increased traffic volumes leading to eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma for the annual Reed Dance.

The Reed Dance ceremony will take place at the eNyokeni palace on Saturday, where throngs of maidens from across the province and even neighbouring countries such as Swaziland will converge.

The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka on Friday led the inspection of dozens of buses at Mkondeni Testing Station in Pietermaritzburg ahead of the Reed Dance celebration.

Hundreds of buses earmarked to ferry thousands of maidens from all districts were inspected for roadworthiness since Wednesday by the Department of Transport’s Road Traffic Inspectorate.

The department said each inspected bus receives a sticker with all its details including the number plate, chassis and engine number as proof of roadworthiness.

The buses will also be checked before entering the eNyokeni precinct to ensure they have not been replaced.

The department said all routes will be patrolled and there will be roadblocks at strategic points throughout KZN.

We are expecting an influx of buses that will be transporting maidens. We have been conducting inspections of buses as part of being proactive.

“We want to ensure the safety of maidens and all participants who will be attending the annual reed dance. We are appealing to all road users to be extra vigilant and work with traffic law enforcement. Police will be deployed on all roads leading to Nongoma,” said Hlomuka.