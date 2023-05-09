News

9 May 2023
More rain expected in some parts of KZN

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts of the province on Tuesday.

rain-jpeg
Photo: iStock

The level 2 weather warning remains in place on Tuesday for disruptive rain along the KwaZulu-Natal north coast and adjacent interior.

The South African Weather Services said scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts of the province on Tuesday.

“Models indicate significant amounts of rain along the north coast and adjacent interior of KZN today [Tuesday].”

Areas that might be affected include Hlabisa, Jozini, Hluhluwe, Mandini, Melmoth, Richards Bay, Mtubatuba and Eshowe. 

The weather office said the heavy rains may lead to localised flooding in some areas.

“Some areas along the north coast have already received significant amounts of rain in the past 48 hours and more rain is still expected today [Tuesday].”

