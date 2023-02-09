More rainy weather coming for parts of KZN

Witness Reporter

The rainy weather is continuing as the weather office issued another orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain and a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for Friday.

According to the South African Weather service, the disruptive rainfall may lead to flooding of roads and settlements(formal and informal), danger to life(fast flowing streams/deep water), displacement of affected communities, damage to property, infrastructure, loss of livelihood and livestock.

They said that it may cause major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or closed, possible damage to roads and bridges expected over the southern escarpment of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Lowveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga as well as the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo province.

Severe thunderstorms

Meanwhile, the severe thunderstorms may also lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low lying areas and bridges.

Meanwhile, the severe thunderstorms may also lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low lying areas and bridges.

Major roads may be affected but can be used. There might be an increase in travel times," read the statement.

They said the rain could cause difficult driving conditions on dirt roads, minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads expected in places over the central and north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of the Free state, Gauteng, Highveld of Mpumalanga, western and southern parts of Limpopo as well as the extreme eastern and north-eastern parts of the North-West.