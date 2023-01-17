More road restrictions on the N3 near Town Hill as work nears completion

Witness Reporter

The remaining work on the N3 Town Hill from Sanctuary Road to Link Road, which was halted due to heavy rainfall in December 2022, is set to be completed soon, said the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday.

The following work remains outstanding:

• Middle and fast lane repairs to the northbound carriageway.

• Construction of the gabion retaining wall on the northbound carriageway.

• Construction of the side drains on the northbound carriageway.

• Construction of the side drain in the median on the southbound carriageway.

• Construction of the additional stacking lanes at Hilton and at the arrestor bed on the southbound carriageway.

• Rehabilitation of the damaged steel culverts that are off the road.

ALSO READ | Another busy traffic weekend on the N3 as the holiday season draws to an end

Thabiso Dladla, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager said as a result, the northbound carriageway will once again be restricted to two lanes from January 23 including the reduction to a single lane in the evening.

The restriction on the southbound carriageway will be limited to two lanes during the day only. These restrictions are anticipated to be lifted by the end of February 2023.

Dladla said, although not deemed necessary, motorists travelling to and from Durban can use the Old Howick Road (R103) as an alternative route. He said this route can only be used by light motor vehicles only.

He said all vehicles above 8-tons may not use the R103 and will have to allow extra time for any possible delays.

“Sanral wishes to apologise to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the construction. We appeal to road users to adhere to the road signs and speed limit when approaching and travelling through the construction site,” said Dladla.