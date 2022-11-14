More storm woes after heavy weekend rainfall

Londiwe Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality residents who were still cleaning up their homes after Wednesday’s heavy rainfall were dealt another blow when heavy rains fell again on Saturday.

However, ward 22 councillor Thembinkosi Zondi said there was no need to evacuate residents from their homes on Saturday.

A team from disaster management and myself visited about 20 families from ward 22 with aid after the rain. The rain has been a challenge as residents were recently hit by the rain on Wednesday

At least 78 people, made up of 30 families, were affected by the heavy rains on Wednesday when the Msunduzi River burst its banks.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. In Peace Valley, 19 families were affected and had to be sheltered in a church in ward 23.

Wards 11, 16, 21, 22 and 23 were hardest hit, with households, electrical infrastructure, stormwater drainage, roadways and bridges affected.

The City’s executive committee (Exco) recommended that the municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, in liaison with the chief finance officer, make available R1 million as top-up funding into the disaster management relief account to replenish the depleted disaster relief stock.