More than 300 officers to bolster traffic enforcement

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

More than 300 traffic officers will be recruited from various parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province next month.

This was revealed by the KZN Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, during a meeting with leadership and the community of uPhongolo at Godlwayo Thusong Centre, North Coast, on Friday.

Hlomuka was accompanied by KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to discuss long-term solutions to deal with road safety issues, with a firm focus on trucks’ compliance.

According to the province, the engagement formed part of a series of interventions led by the provincial government after the fatal crash on the N2 in Pongola last month.

The truck accident claimed 20 lives, of which 18 were children, aged five to 12.

The truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, faces 20 charges of culpable homicide and a case of negligent driving, in connection with the deadly Pongola accident on September 16, where the truck collided with a bakkie transporting primary school pupils.

Siyaya had abandoned his bail application and is due back in court on October 25.

The delegation also met the bereaved families to provide social relief and join interfaith leaders during a special prayer for an end to road carnage.

Hlomuka said a number of the recruited traffic officers will also be coming from the Pongola area.

Hlomuka said another intervention was to build an animal pound along the N2 to address the issue of animals roaming across the road.

The traditional leader in the area has given us land for free and now the KZN Department of Agriculture is going to meet with us next week to speed up the progress. We are also going to be engaging with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to ensure that all the scholar transports are incorporated into their programme.

Releasing the accident report, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said through the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), they have a planned project which will provide additional capacity on the road where the incident occurred by widening the existing roadway, bridges, and culverts.

Mbalula said the estimated cost of the project is R2,5 billion.

Hlomuka on Friday said they have already met King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini, where they presented a detailed programme regarding the expansion of the N2.

He said they have also agreed that they are going to build a weighbridge to ensure that all trucks that pass the bridge are assessed.

Speaking to the families, Dube-Ncube said since law enforcement agencies started their operation, they have arrested more than 500 people in just six weeks.

She said more than 50 vehicles were impounded during the same period for being unroadworthy and numerous drivers with expired permits have been arrested.

As the province, we are committing ourselves to be with the families, communities, and schools in the areas that were affected by the horror crash.

We are facing a lot of issues as a province as we still have over 40 families in eThekwini that are yet to find their loved ones who went missing during the floods.

According to Dube-Ncube, a truck driver was arrested during the operation on Friday, after he was found to be transporting a huge amount of dagga valued at over R1 million.