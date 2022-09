Witness Reporter

A woman and her six-year-old child were seriously injured after they were attacked by three dogs outside a home in Estcourt on Wednesday morning.

Craig Botha, spokesperson for Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service, said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they quickly assessed the mother and child who were both found to have suffered serious injuries.

They were both taken to hospital.

Botha said the exact details around the incident are unknown.