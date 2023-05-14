Woman killed in Ashburton

By Witness Reporter

A woman was shot dead in her vehicle in Ashburton on Saturday night.

It is alleged the woman was shot around 10 times by someone who was known to her.

According to a statement from Mi7, their control room received a message on an Ashburton Community Group that reported gunshots being fired from the vicinity of Wally Hayward Drive.

“Mi7 reaction officers were dispatched and found members of the community congregated around a vehicle on the above mentioned street. Reaction officers found a woman seated in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle had been shot dead.

“As per family members on scene and an eye witness who was in the vehicle when the shooting transpired, the woman had attended a private function in the area and while there, was confronted by a man known to her.

“An argument allegedly ensued between the two, after which she was escorted by the eye witness, who was driving her home in her vehicle [when the shooting occurred],” said Mi7.

Saps are investigating the matter.

This is a developing story.