Mother, son (3) attacked by Rottweiler in Bluff

By Nompilo Kunene

A mother and her three-year-old son were rushed to hospital after being mauled by a dog in the Bluff, South of Durban, on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened just before 10 am on Boshoff Street.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Dog attacks

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived, they found Metro Police in attendance and were shown to the mother and son.

A mom in her thirties and her three-year-old son were walking up the road when a dog, a Rottweiler, escaped from its yard and viciously attacked them.

“Metro Police who were in the area intervened and rescued the patients.”

Jamieson said paramedics found both mother and son to have suffered serious injuries to their lower limbs and backs as a result of the attack. They were both taken to a nearby hospital.

ALSO READ | DA calls for probe into dog attack

Metro Police and SAPS will be investigating this incident further.