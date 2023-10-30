Mother wants the wall named after her daughter to be restored

By Londiwe Xulu

The family of Nokulunga Gumede, a five-year-old who was run over by a military vehicle (Casper) during violence in Mpophomeni in 1990, said seeing her daughter’s memorial wall in its current state was shameful.

Next to Nokulunga’s home in Mpophomeni, stands the “Nokulunga Gumede Memorial Wall”, built where she died.

This wall is in memory of 120 people who died during the violence that erupted in Mpophomeni in the 1980s and early 1990s between residents from Mpophomeni and those living in the rural areas of Kwa-Shifu, Haza and Mahlangeni.

The majority of the community of Mpophomeni were ANC supporters while those in the rural areas were strongly behind the IFP.

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality commits to preserving memorial and historic sites

Nokulunga was the youngest to die during this period.

Her mother, Ntombi Gumede said the memorial wall was in a shocking condition and seeing it every day with her daughter’s name was a painful reminder of her death and that they have never been compensated or recognised as her family.

Gumede said seeing young people drinking and smoking near the memorial made her sad. She said at night, cars would park there and sometimes they’d play loud music.

It’s a shame that a place meant to be respected has been left like this. Siyabonga Mpungose and other people tried to revive the place and also recognised us as the family, but we see people coming in to do as they please again. Other families have even removed tiles with names of their family members because of the state of the wall.

ALSO READ | Inquest into apartheid-era dentist Hoosen Haffejee’s death begins

uMngeni Municipality has allocated R100 000 for the refurbishment of three historical memorial sites within the municipality, including the Nokulunga Memorial Wall.

Municipal officials recently visited the Gumede family for a formal request and approval to use Nokulunga’s name and to also ask the family to be involved in the activities at the site.

During the visit, the family also made other requests, which the municipality said they will try to fulfill as far as possible. A report submitted at the community services and public safety portfolio meeting regarding the visit stated that the municipality did not commit to the family’s request but will help where they can possibly get positive results.

Gumede said since the death of her daughter, she has never been compensated and doesn’t even know what happened to the murder case after years of going to court about it. She said they’ve been to all relevant government departments but they’ve never received any assistance.

“We were pleased to see municipal officials and their gesture to involve us in the work that will be done on the wall as the family.

We also wish the family house would be renovated and for tourists to also come in and talk to us when they are here. My mother used to sit by the door and watched scores of people at the memorial wall but no one would bring them to us even though we are a few metres away from the wall.

She added they hoped the municipality’s involvement will bring back dignity and respect for the memorial wall.

Recalling the day Nokulunga died, Gumede said she was at the hospital on the day. She said she was told the military vehicle was chasing people that were coming from church. Nokulunga at that time was playing outside the yard.

“They said police were chasing after people from the church and Nokulunga ran as well, but sadly the Casper ran her down. She was only a child and knew nothing. My family picked me up from the hospital a day before her funeral but didn’t tell me anything.

“When I arrived at home, I was expecting to see my child running to me but there was no sign of her. I was really broken till this day and looking at the memorial wall named after my daughter looking like this and knowing I never benefitted or had any contributions towards it breaks me every day,” said Gumede.

ALSO READ | Anti-apartheid activist Farooq Meer hailed as a hero at memorial service

She added she was, however, looking forward to the refurbishment and hoped it will bring peace not only to her family but the other families whose family members are on the wall.