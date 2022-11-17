Motorist shoots alleged hijacker dead

Witness Reporter

An alleged hijacker was gunned down by a man he had allegedly tried to hijack on Jan Smutts Highway in the Sherwood area of Durban on Wednesday evening.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said at around 7.30 pm paramedics responded to reports of a shooting incident in the Sherwood area.

ALSO READ | Robberies during home deliveries are on the rise

He said reports from the scene are that a man, who is approximately 30 years of age, was declared dead when paramedics arrived on the scene after he had been shot.

“Further information ascertained alleges that the deceased and his accomplices attempted to hijack a man at gunpoint when the victim fired a shot in defence of his life, killing the man. His accomplices fled in an unknown direction,” said Van Reenen.

He said the police, who were also at the scene, will be conducting the necessary investigations.