Motorists prepare to feel pinch of yet another petrol price increase

In what seems like an almost monthly event, motorists will again feel the pinch at the pumps as fuel prices for October increase on Wednesday, for the fourth consecutive month.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that from Wednesday, the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by R1,08 per litre to R25,22 for 93 octane, and R1,14 per litre to R25,68 for 95 octane.

The price of diesel (0,05% sulphur) is set to increase by R1,96 per litre, while diesel with 0,005% sulphur will increase by R1,93 per litre.

According to the Automobile Association (AA), the price of fuel is attributed to the weak rand value and international oil prices.

“As was the case with the previous increases, these latest significant adjustments are mainly attributable to rising international oil prices. While the weaker rand/U.S. dollar exchange is also playing a role in the hikes for all fuels, its contribution is less substantial than the international product prices,” said the AA.

The AA said of the increases: “They come at a time when most South Africans are feeling extreme financial pressure. It remains concerning, however, that in the face of these increases, government remains silent on its plans, if there are any, on a way forward to deal more effectively with fuel price increases.”

The Witness visited garages around the city to get motorists’ opinions on the rising petrol prices.

One motorist, who did not want to be named, said it is very concerning.

“It is really expensive. I don’t use a lot because I am retired but it takes about R1 000 to fill my car when it is empty. It is ridiculous,” he said.

He added that the constant increases make one feel helpless.

It makes you feel as if there isn’t anything you can do about it. In the 1990s, the exchange rate was four rand to the dollar and now it is almost R20. We are spending more and more for [necessities like petrol] due to the weak exchange rate.

Another motorist said the increase in fuel prices is becoming unbearable.

“It is killing the economy and the people are suffering. I am aware we supply other countries with fuel, but theirs is cheaper than ours, how is this possible?” he said.

He added that the almost monthly increases are devastating.

“It is ridiculous. But what can we do? How can we change it?

“Who can we speak to? It is putting a hole in everybody’s pocket.”