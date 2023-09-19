Motorists should prepare for fuel hikes in October

By Witness Reporter

Motorists should prepare for a fuel price increase in October which comes after a significant increase in September.

According to a press release on Tuesday by the Automobile Association, South Africans will need to prepare for the worst in October.

It said that unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates an increase to petrol by about R1.20/litre and an increase to the wholesale price of diesel by as much as R2/l. Illuminating paraffin is also set for another increase.

ALSO READ | South Africans brace for another fuel price hike

The statement said the reason for the petrol price increase is the higher international oil prices which have climbed substantially since August, mainly on the back of reduced output by major oil producing nations.

“The outlook is certainly bleak, although it has improved a little since the beginning of the month. With two more weeks before the official adjustment for October is made, South Africans will be hoping the downward trajectory continues. Although increases are now a certainty for October, the question will be by how much fuel prices will ultimately rise,” said the AA.