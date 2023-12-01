Motorists urged to check vehicle roadworthiness

By Chanel George

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is asking motorists to fully prepare for the holiday season.

This is according to a media statement issued by the corporation on Friday.

RTMC has urged freight and public transport companies to ensure their drivers are fit and healthy to drive, with only 14 days until the start of South Africa’s festive season peak travel period.

“Motorists should use this time to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and comply with relevant legislation,” read the statement.

RTMC said vehicle licence discs must be renewed and defects such as cracked windows, worn out wipers, smooth tyres and brakes must be fixed.

To renew without hassles, drivers can log on to online.natis.gov.za where they can opt for their discs to be delivered to their doorstep.

Tire bursts and slick, wet conditions are responsible for 2.5% and 2.4% of fatal traffic accidents, respectively. This emphasizes how crucial it is for cars to have properly functioning brakes and tires.