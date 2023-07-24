Mountain biker critical after crash in Karkloof

By Witness Reporter

A mountain biker was left with critical injuries after a crash in Karkloof on Sundday.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that their advanced life support ambulance was dispatched to the Karkloof mountain bike trail just after 11 am to attend to a mountain biker who had crashed.

On arrival it was found that the rider was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. “The biker sustained critical injuries to his head, neck and back,” said Robertson.

He adde that the cause of the crash at this time is unknown. “Due to the nature of injuries and the terrain in the forest, Netcare 911’s aeromedical helicopter was sent to the scene,” said Robertson.

He said specialised rescue equipment was used to stabilise the patient before being airlifted to hospital for further care. “The patient was airlifted to a level 1 trauma hospital for further care,” said Robertson.

Level 1 trauma centres address the most serious injuries that can occur from car accidents, falls from great heights, and other events.