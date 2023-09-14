Mountain Rise Cemetery a ‘no-go’ zone says funeral parlour owner

By Chanel George

Petty theft by vagrants preying on vulnerable people has, over the years, made Mountain Rise Cemetery a no-go zone, preventing people from tending to their loved ones’ graves.

Now, a recent sewage spill in part of the cemetery has exacerbated the problem, making it impossible for people to access grave sites that are soaked in sewage.

On a recent visit to the Mountain Rise Cemetery, The Witness discovered a stream of sewage gushing over graves in one part of the cemetery.

This was after Pietermaritzburg resident Dr Keith Wimble alerted The Witness to the situation after not being able to access his wife’s grave due to the sewage spill.

It was established that the source of the spill is in Peach Road, Woodlands.

From there, the sewage flows through an informal settlement adjacent to the cemetery, spilling down the road that leads to a section of grave sites within the cemetery, for at least 100 metres.

Many residents have resorted to hiring funeral parlours to clean up their loved ones’ graves.

However, even funeral parlours are finding it difficult to perform these duties due to criminal elements and difficulties in accessing grave sites due to the lack of maintenance.

Holby’s Funeral Parlour owner Anton Holby said he has been doing grave maintenance for two years as people have been complaining about overgrown grass and theft of iron from tombstones by vagrants.

However, safety remains a concern while getting the job done.

“I was robbed at the cemetery a couple of years back, just before the hearse could arrive. The guys working with me and I were bound and some of us beaten and thrown into the grave. They stole the chairs and everything else they could take,” said Holby.

He said the weirdest part of the robbery was that the robbers were dressed in suits.

“Since the incident, I always make sure that I am armed,” said Holby.

He said Mountain Raise cemetery is a no go-zone, especially if you are alone.

“Always make sure to visit your loved ones in a large group,” said Holby.

Holby said he was aware of the settlement behind the cemetery, which has also been affected by the sewage spills.

When we did a funeral there recently, as we lowered the coffin into the grave we began to sing songs and the people from that settlement stood at their front doors and joined in song with us.

He said the people living in that settlement have also been complaining about the stench and sewage at the cemetery.

Last month, the municipality cut the grass in the cemetery, which prior to its clean-up efforts had been neglected and fallen into an overgrown state.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the sanitation team had investigated the matter and located the problem.

Based on the following reports from The Witness, our sanitation team investigated this matter and discovered that there was an illegal connection in Peach Road. The manhole cover was removed and there was also littering or dumping of foreign objects into the system which resulted to a blockage.

She said the team successfully unblocked the sewer system, removed the illegal connections and secured the manhole.

The Municipality is appealing to the residents to refrain from illegal dumping and illegal connections as this puts a strain on the infrastructure.