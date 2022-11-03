Mountain Rise residents tired of being neglected

Londiwe Xulu

Mountain Rise residents feel they have been neglected by Msunduzi Municipality for years because their numerous service delivery challenges have not been addressed.

They complain about constant water cuts, low water pressure, and a stink in the area which residents suspect to be raw sewage running through drainage pipes on Claremont Road, Woodstock Road and Sydenham Road.

Residents said the smelly water flooding their yards, driveways and roads has been reported to Msunduzi for over two years but nothing has been done to fix it.

“One of them said it was actually not raw sewage but the water was coming from a blocked standpipe from the informal settlement. The smell however is unbearable. Some days it’s better, but most days it’s bad and we don’t know why it smells if it’s not raw sewage,” said the resident.

ALSO READ | No water for Sobantu and Mountain Rise residents

He said his neighbour, who is almost 90 years old, has even stopped sitting outside in his garden because of the stench. He said the smelly water has created a puddle in his neighbour’s driveway and it also runs in his yard.

“From my neighbour, it comes out of my stormwater drain. I have tried on numerous occasions to get the municipality to fix this issue but they are not doing anything. Certain houses haven’t had water in the last two weeks. Every month we have water cuts or low water pressure,” said the resident.

Another resident, Ebrahim Parak, said with the summer heat the smell is becoming a huge health hazard.

“We have been reporting this to the municipality and the ward councillor for years as residents but no one has been listening or taking action and we are actually tired now. Other communities block roads with burning tyres when they have issues that the municipality ignores. With us, they are totally ignoring us,” said Parak.

ALSOR EAD | Northdale residents in Pietermaritzburg fed up with leaking sewage stench

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said they receive their bills from the municipality but no correspondence about their complaints.

“For years we have been complaining about this raw sewage leak but no one has ever done anything.”

Msunduzi Municipality’s spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said a pollution control officer was sent out to start investigations on Wednesday and there was no record of reports for Sydenham Road having smelly water.

Mkhize said the officer will investigate this and it may be an infiltration whereby storm water was getting into the sewer system.

“The sewer system and storm water system are separate services. Storm water goes to rivers and sewer goes to a wastewater works,” said Mkhize.

She said that normally raw sewage discharges through a sewer manhole. She said this overflow is either a result of a collapsed pipe, root intrusion, silt in the line, a dislodged joint or a foreign item in the sewer line.

We try to respond with speed; however, within a short while a blockage occurs. It will never be the municipality’s intention to expose the public to sewage

She added the municipality was rolling out a programme of unblocking and clearing storm water drains and catch pits around the city.

Regarding water issues in Mountain Rise, Mkhize said they were aware of portions of Mountain Rise, including industrial areas, receiving low water pressure and have been investigating it since last week.