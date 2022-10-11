MPLs concerned about corruption at the Endumeni Municipality, KZN

Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has claimed that there is widespread corruption at the Endumeni Municipality.

The committee’s chairperson, Zinhle Cele, said the committee was holding public hearings in the area when it was made aware that a municipal official diverted R150 000 to a personal account.

“In the instance of diversion of funds from consumers to a personal bank account, the criminal investigations and internal disciplinary proceedings are currently in progress, that’s according to the Auditors General’s Report.

“The COGTA Portfolio Committee also noted the report tabled by the Auditor General South Africa before the Portfolio Committee, which indicated that three fraud cases were reported to South African Police Service by the eNdumeni Local Municipality relating to fraudulent qualifications, fraudulent expense claims and allegations,” she said.

The portfolio committee, Cele said, has ordered the leadership of the Endumeni Municipality to submit a report on the findings made by the AG on the council.

“Details pertaining to the case must also be submitted to the Committee along with the report, so that the Committee can be brought updated on whether consequence management has been implemented by the eNdumeni Local Municipality thereof.

“Moreover, the Committee undertook a resolution that it will contact the Community and Safety and Liaison Portfolio Committee within KZN Legislature to look into these cases so that the Commissioner can also look at these cases and provide feedback to the two (2) Portfolio Committees, namely COGTA and Community and Safety Liaison Portfolio Committees in a joint Portfolio Committees sitting,” she said.