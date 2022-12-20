Mpofana taps run dry

Chris Ndaliso

Residents of Mpofana Municipality have been without running water for five days now.

The residents allege that they have not been receiving feedback from the municipality on how the issue will be resolved.

Resident Michael Mkhize said the pump house has been flooded and is inaccessible.

No one is able to access it for fixing. Umgeni Water has been informed about the situation but we have not seen anything done to resolve the issue. After experiencing the same situation in April with a flooded pump house resulting in days of no running water for Mooi River and adjacent Bruntville, we’re again on five days without running water.

“This appears solely because municipal officials and Umgeni Water authorities ignored repeated warnings since April [from non-expert rates-paying plebes like me] that it was likely to happen again and again unless mitigation efforts were urgently put in place. It’s only mid-December and there’s plenty more rain expected for the rest of summer. Watch this space.

“This situation has the potential to turn into a health and humanitarian crisis because of a total lack of proper prior planning. There is no way to access the pump house and this is worse than before because the pump house is inaccessible,” he said.

Another resident who asked not to be named said the situation was desperate.

We have had a water tanker delivering water today but that is not enough. We have not heard from our councillor or the municipality since this started.

“We are in the festive period and we don’t know when the municipality will attend to the problem, or how long it’s going take for them to respond and fix the problem,” said the resident.

Councillor

Ward 4 councillor M Majola said this was affecting residents negatively. He said the municipal manager was in a better position to comment on the matter.

“I’m not in a position to comment on this but it is indeed very bad for the public.

We have water delivered by water tankers as the pump house is still submerged under water due to the rains. There’s more rain to come and we need to get this problem resolved

Municipal manager

Mpofana municipal manager Dr Hlulukwenza Dladla confirmed Mpofana faced water challenges. “Yes we are having a water crisis in Mpofana and it emanates from the rains. The pump has been submerged and it can’t pump the water.

“This morning we had a meeting where we resolved to add more water tankers to distribute water,” said Dr Dladla