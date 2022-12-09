Mpofu argues against ‘friends of the court’ application

Chris Ndaliso

The Pietermaritzburg high court reserved judgement in the application by the friends of the media to be admitted as friends of the court in the matter between journalist Karyn Maughan, prosecutor Billy Downer and former president Jacob Zuma.

The Campaign for Free Expression, Media Monitoring Africa Trust, The South African National Editors’ Forum and the Helen Suzman Foundation filed an application to be admitted as the friends of the court, but Zuma’s corner would have none of it.

In his arguments, advocate Max Du Plessis, SC, representing the first three applicants, said Maughan was merely arguing the abuse of the process against her and that she had no case to answer.

In September, Zuma launched private prosecution proceedings against Maughan and Downer alleging he leaked his medical records to her.

Du Plessis argued in court yesterday that Maughan’s submissions demonstrated that Zuma’s prosecution had “absolutely” no prospects of success on a proper interpretation of the law and the common cause facts.

The amicus applicants (friends of the court) submit that sections 41(6)(a) and (b) of the NPA Act – in terms of which Mr Zuma has charged Ms Maughan – must be interpreted in a constitutionally compliant manner. This requires that it be interpreted not to include public documents, such as those that form part of the court record.

Some of the requirements to be admitted as a friend of the court are that applicants should prove that they act in the best interest of the law and that they will bring a new perspective to the case at hand.

The applicants have not adopted a partisan position in these proceedings. They seek to make submissions that will assist this court to arrive at a just outcome – highlighting principles and context for the benefit of the court in determining the specific issues before it. In any event, it is in the interest of justice to admit the amicus applicants…the participation of the applicants is for the public interest and the promotion of the constitution.

Representing Downer and the HSF, advocate Kate Hofmeyer SC said the former president believed that the case against him was unfounded, and that there was an ulterior motive to discredit him so he does not prosecute Zuma, hence the foundation’s desire to join the court when the matter goes back to court in April next year.

Mr Zuma’s own version reveals the ulterior motive behind the private prosecution. It is to conduct a trial about the alleged political motives behind his own criminal trial. Coupled with the absence of a reasonable basis to prosecute, the private prosecution should be stayed.

Downer is the state prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial, which the NPA had reportedly said it was fully behind him continuing prosecuting.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing the Zuma corner, said the applications did not meet the test for the admission as the friend of the court.

These applications must fail because they are in the wrong court, at the wrong time and at a wrong stage (of the case). On what basis can this court make a ruling on this matter? Again, the application in itself is premature. Our law has adequate safeguards to deal with improper applications. Relevance (to the case), assistance (to the court) and difference (different perspective) are the requirements for admission as friends of the court.

He said it was suspicious that the HSF wanted the admission yet they wanted Zuma to remain in jail when he was jailed.