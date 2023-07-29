Mpofu tries to appeal ruling

By Chris Ndaliso

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Gregory Kruger on Friday reserved judgment in the matter between state prosecutor Billy Downer, journalist Karyn Maughan and former president Jacob Zuma.

This after Zuma’s legal team filed an application for leave to appeal a June ruling where the same court overturned the former president’s bid to privately prosecute the two.

Downer and Maughan approached the court with separate applications for the enforcement of their successful June 7 bid to overturn Zuma’s private prosecution against them. This, pending Zuma’s application for leave to appeal.

If judgment was granted in their favour, it would have blocked Zuma from privately prosecuting the two while his leave to appeal was being dealt with.

In his arguments, Zuma’s representative advocate Dali Mpofu SC stressed that it was important to look into his client’s prospects of success on his appeal and that there was no logic in Downer’s and Maughan’s decision to file the urgent application to enforce the June judgment.

This court did not have jurisdiction — which is a gate-keeping requirement — [to pass the judgment that halted Zuma from his quest to prosecute the two]. [In passing the judgment] this court made the cardinal mistake of relying on another court ruling [South Gauteng] and this judgment [on the matter at hand] was based on myths that were pleaded by the other parties.

“One is the Stalingrad theory. This theory has never been accepted by any court except this one. There’s no such thing as Stalingrad, it’s just a phantom of the media,” argued Mpofu.

According to Wikipedia, the Stalingrad legal defense is a strategy usually used by a defendant to wear down the plaintiff or legal proceedings by appealing every ruling that is unfavourable to the defendant and using whatever other means possible to delay proceedings.

Downer’s counsel Geoff Budlender SC hit back at Mpofu stating that the Stalingrad theory was not invented by the media. He said the main aim for the Zuma team was to see Maughan on the witness stand.

Zuma instituted the private prosecution proceedings against the two after accusing Downer, the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, of leaking his medical records to Maughan in 2021.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwandile Manyi said Downer and Maughan were wasting the court’s time by their application and that the application was a ploy to avoid appearing in the criminal court on August 4 for the private prosecution case which was postponed earlier this year.

Nxamalala [Zuma] will be here in court on August 4 for the criminal matter. This fancy footwork by the applicants is a futile exercise.

“They have to present exceptional circumstances which necessitate departure from the general rule that a judgment which is being appealed is suspended and has no legal effect,” Manyi said after the adjournment of the matter.