Msinga mayor gets R10 000 bail on firearm-related charges

Msinga mayor, Mletheni Douglas Ndlovu, and his two bodyguards Msawenkosi Lionel Malembe (46) and Mvikeleni Mzolo (41), appeared in the Msinga Magistrates’ Court on Monday on various firearm related charges.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, KZN’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson said Ndlovu is charged with failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to a person not permitted to be in possession of such.

She said Malembe and Mzolo were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.

Ndlovu was granted bail of R10 000, while the other two men were granted bail of R1 000 each. They were advised not to interfere with witnesses.

Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was remanded to November 21, 2022, for further investigations.