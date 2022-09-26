Msunduzi aims to maintain street lights in areas supplied by Eskom

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Msunduzi Municipality is looking to address the issue of street lights by taking over the maintenance in areas supplied by Eskom.

This was submitted by Msunduzi’s head of electricity, Ngangenkosi Mpisi, at an executive committee meeting held last week.

In the meeting, Mpisi told councillors that the maintenance will assist in improving public lighting, which has been a major concern in the city.

We are aware of the issues that are associated with the non-functioning street lights in the city. This is submitted in the community’s best interest.

According to the report, the item was brought to the council for approval.

As part of the report, it was recommended that a service provider be appointed to carry out an audit of street lights for electricity supply services to have an accurate number of street lights and also to verify the state of the assets.

It was recommended that the finalisation of the new organogram and filling of vacancies be prioritised for the City to be able to conduct maintenance.

It was also recommended that the extension of scope on existing contractors cover the Eskom area of supply and submissions be made through the supply chain management processes.

DA chief whip in Msunduzi, Bongumusa Nhlabathi, said they are concerned about the quality of the street lights being installed.

Nhlabathi said many of the street lights only last a couple of weeks, and they are either damaged or stop working.

Maybe one can request that going forward look at making sure that the lifespan of the lights is good. We also need to instruct the service provider on how long they should keep the lights on. We need to include it in the supply chain management documentation. We had lights sorted before in the city and the whole city had lights. But weeks after we were back to square one. It’s not a matter of the municipality not doing its job, but speaks to the quality of work done.

The deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, said people do not see Eskom as a failure whenever there are no street lights in their residential areas, but see the municipality as the one failing them.

I think it is proper to accept the report and say whatever we are inheriting we are inheriting knowing what the challenges are. We should let Eskom fix their problem and after that we take over and do the maintenance of street lights. We need to motivate that in the next financial year; we need to make sure that we use the same bulb system across all street lights.

The recommendation was then passed by councillors.