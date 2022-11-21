Msunduzi and Willowton post offices amalgamate

Londiwe Xulu

The Msunduzi post office at the Midlands Liberty Mall has been amalgamated with the Willowton post office from November.

This was confirmed by South African Post Office (Sapo) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Nobuhle Njapha.

The official closing of office was at the end of October. Our customers are now directed to the other branches.

For motor vehicle licence customers can also use Khan Road, Mayors Walk and Howick.

She added mail items can be collected at the Willowton branch.

The closure came after the Msunduzi post office was temporarily closed from early October over rental problems.

When The Witness reported on the temporary closure, Johan Kruger of Sapo said Sapo had made partial payment and were negotiating with the mall to reopen the branch.

Midlands Liberty Mall

The general manager of the Midlands Liberty Mall, Desmond Heunis, told The Witness that the mall was currently in discussions with the post office team and remained committed to working with them to reach a solution moving forward.