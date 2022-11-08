Msunduzi answers on loss

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has had to explain to Cogta’s portfolio committee about the security services provided to councillors resulting in a financial loss of R22,5 million.

Presenting to Cogta’s national portfolio committee on actions taken by the municipality on the findings of the auditor-general (AG) for the 2020/21 financial year last week, the municipal management acknowledged the AG’s findings, stating that they were in order, considering that the management declared irregularities incurred as a result of bodyguards that were allocated to councillors in terms of a council policy which was not in line with the regulations.

“In our response it was indicated that the council revoked that policy and adopted the implementation of the regulations. This resulted in the withdrawal of bodyguards that were allocated to those councillors.

“It is also confirmed that management is in full compliance with the regulations as only principals that are assessed by SAPS are allocated bodyguards.

“The management wants to bring to the attention of the AG that the regulations only refer to the bodyguards and not to drivers or security guards,” said the city management in the presentation.

Clarifying some of the reasons why drivers and security guards were used, the city said regulations on upper limits for councillors empowers the mayor to allocate municipal vehicles that can be used by councillors.

It said councillors were allocated municipal vehicles for the purpose of performing certain council duties.

Vehicles for principals had to be driven by employees with advanced driving certificates. The other condition was that they should not be working beyond approved planned overtime hours. Unfortunately, councillors have got no restrictions on working hours and second drivers are always appointed as relievers for these councillors.

“[Because] the allocated vehicles are kept at councillors’ premises, the municipality had to provide security to look after the municipal vehicles. Again, it had to be individuals that have extensive skills for interacting with the environment they operate under, especially on councillors’ private properties.

“Their scope of work included that of looking after the municipal assets [tools of trade e.g. laptops] allocated to individual councillors. Security had to be provided to look after municipal assets that were housed on councillors’ properties. Lastly, the regulations indicate that the implementation of these regulations should not be in conflict with other legislation,” reads the presentation.

It said the municipality ensured that there were always two bodyguards as close protectors, two drivers with advanced driving skills, and guards in their respective properties.

We do recognise discrepancies on the disclosed and actual payments as identified by the AG and amendments will be effected accordingly. The recommendations from the outcome of an investigation to be conducted by the speaker will be implemented by the accounting officer

IFP councillor in Msunduzi Thinasonke Ntombela acknowledged the AG’s report while expressing disappointment. He said the issue of security in the municipality was not transparent and clear when it comes to their appointment.

“This has been a concern [for a] long time since there has been no approval nor recommendations for other councillors to be given security. No security assessment by SAPS was presented to the council regarding threats for those particular councillors. And for those who are entitled to security — like the mayor, his deputy and the speaker — they are getting more security than what is required.

“Those responsible for that R22,5 million should face the music. Consequence management should be implemented, and those responsible for this loss should pay back the money,” said Ntombela.