Msunduzi appoints new municipal manager

Chris Ndaliso

Lulamile Mapholoba has been appointed Msunduzi municipal manager. The announcement was made by Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla on Monday.

“The city manager’s position has been vacant since March this year. It became vacant due to the resignation of Madoda Khathide. While working with Khathide we were able to make some great strides. We managed to fill vacant general manager posts. We established a standalone electricity department (given the challenges the city continues to encounter in relation to the provision of electricity).

“We managed to stabilise waste management which was a big headache for the city. I’m very much excited today to announce the appointment of Mr Lulamile Mapholoba as our new city manager. He is a local government guru with vast experience, having served as a councillor and an official for over 20 years,” said Thebolla.

Mapholoba said for him, there was not enough time to learn the system, but only time to hit the ground running. He said part of his strategy is to be inclusive in how he performs his duty.

“Msunduzi is at an advantage because there is political will to strive for success. The municipality missed out to get the metro status by mistake,” said Mapholoba.