Msunduzi bigwig resigns

Opposition parties in Msunduzi Municipality have raised concerns about the sudden resignation of Kwenza Khumalo as Msunduzi’s senior manager for public safety, emergency services and enforcement.

Khumalo resigned with immediate effect on Friday.

Khumalo, who has served in government in different portfolios, resigned last week in what is speculated to be a fallout between himself and the city leadership.

He had since called the speculation nonsensical.

DA councillor Ross Strachan said the resignation was very concerning and there were underhanded techniques used.

Well this resignation is very concerning and it brings forth the question of intimidation and interference. But it also now leaves a serious management crisis within one of the most important departments, which, in fact, is an emergency department. This must be rectified and resolved with haste.

Khumalo was previously suspended together with other senior managers for alleged acts of misconduct.

The Witness reported in 2019 that at least four officials, including Khumalo, were served with suspension notices.

This was in connection with the controversial contract between Msunduzi and Khuselani Security and Risk Management (KSA) that cost ratepayers millions of rands. Disciplinary steps against the senior officials followed the 2017 Special Investigative Unit (SIU) recommendation that they should be charged for their role in the KSA tender, which resulted in the municipality being overcharged by more than R150 million.

According to the SIU report tabled in council in 2018, the officials were guilty of flouting the Municipal Systems Act, the Municipal Finance Management Act as well as the City’s and National Treasury’s supply chain policies by approving contract extensions, payments and variation rates that were not in compliance with the regulations.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba confirmed the resignation.

A municipal employee who asked not to be named said Khumalo was offered a settlement but this could not be officially confirmed with Mapholoba.

When contacted for comment and to provide reasons for his resignation, Khumalo said people will always have something to say about anything.

He said even if the rumours were true, he has not heard about them.

I have worked for five years in every portfolio I served on in government. It is only in Msunduzi where I worked for more than that period. It was expected that people would cast aspersions about my resignation. I resigned because I need to focus on business. Being self-employed is much better than someone who waits for the month to end to get a salary.

He said he was venturing into business and that it could be the taxi industry or farming.

IFP councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela said Khumalo’s resignation was a shock.

He said he was the best person for the position he resigned from.