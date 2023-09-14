Msunduzi-branded vehicle caught illegally dumping on uMngeni land

By Londiwe Xulu

A driver in a vehicle with a Msunduzi Municipality sticker was caught illegally dumping on uMngeni Municipality land this week.

The driver was slapped with a R500 fine by the municipality.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Two men driving Cogta vehicle caught dumping at illegal dumping site

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas shared pictures on his Facebook page of the vehicle and the fine the driver had received. A number of people commented that the fine should’ve been more than R500.

Msunduzi Municipality has repeatedly said it does not tolerate illegal dumping and shares pictures of those found guilty of dumping on their Facebook page.

Last year, the municipality shared pictures of two men offloading what looked like building materials from a branded Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) vehicle. They were dumping the material near an illegal dumping site that clearly had a ‘No Dumping’ sign.

Lulamile Mapholoba, Msunduzi’s municipal manager said on Thursday that the driver was hired by their service provider contracted to replace water meters.

He said the driver employed by the company was caught dumping his private waste, which is not related to Msunduzi Municipality.

ALSO READ | Continual problem of illegal dumping

Mapholoba said the matter has already been investigated and the municipality has been advised by the company that a disciplinary process had been instituted against the employee and he has subsequently been dismissed.

“The municipality condemns this unfortunate incident with the contempt it deserves. As a result, an investigation is being conducted against the company for putting the municipality into disrepute.

“The municipality has adopted a zero-tolerance stance on illegal dumping and is implementing a name-and-shame campaign which is part of efforts aimed to vigorously enforce the waste management and all other municipal by-laws,” said Mapholoba.