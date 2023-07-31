Msunduzi concerned that civic associations using billing issue to get donations

By Witness Reporter

The Msunduzi Municipality, in a press statement, expressed its concern at what they say is civic organisations using the municipality’s billing system to get donations from the public.

The statement was in response to an article in last Wednesday’s Witness titled “Call to fight Msunduzi’s ‘unlawful’ billing system”.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the municipality does not condone the use of its name to gain donations.

“The municipality has implemented a 15,1% increase on electricity tariffs as per Nersa approval as well as subsequent approval by the municipal council. This is despite the fact that the municipality will be paying an increased amount to Eskom in terms of electricity bulk purchases.

“The implementation of the two billing cycles was part of the revenue enhancement plan developed with the Department of Co-operative Governance as well as the audit action plan to address the audit outcomes. Both these plans were approved by council prior to implementation and management has been reporting progress to council on a regular basis.”

The municipality has benchmarked with other municipalities of the same size and none of these municipalities have one billing cycle. It must be noted that the policies of the municipality have not changed and the customers are still given 30 days to pay their accounts.

Mapholoba said the municipality had received a billing case study from rates associations, as well as other queries on billing which raised the need for the particular focus on the validation of accounts.

“The municipality implemented the two billing cycles to ensure that the accounts are properly validated, as well as improve the quality of bills issued to the customers. The municipality was also responding to calls from customers to assist the pensioners and consumers that get paid during the month and are unable to honour their bills by month-end.

“A media statement was issued to customers prior to the implementation of the two billing cycles, informing customers about the areas that will be moved to the 15th.

“The following subsequent engagements were also held: regular media statements / engagements to assist consumers in understanding the two billing cycles; councillors’ workshop; community engagements at different areas during budget izimbizo; presentation at community meetings arranged by councillors.”

Mapholoba added that the municipality even opened a WhatsApp group with rates association customers, where the issues of two billing cycles are raised.

All issues raised were addressed and the relevant customers were contacted by municipal officials to resolve their queries.

“The municipality responded to the objection to multiple billing raised by Marrc through the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Customers that were affected by the two billing cycles, in particular the invoices issued on April 15, were offered a grace period of three months with no disconnections and the municipality also indicated that any interest charged will be reversed.”

He said that the municipality will eventually move all residential customers to mid-month billing and this has been communicated with customers through community izimbizo as well as media statements issued.

“The municipality is working on a plan of adding additional areas to the billing cycle on the 15th of each month, before December 31, 2023. The customers are reminded of their responsibility to ensure that services and rates are paid for within 30 days, as required by the credit control policy and are advised to enter into a payment arrangement where they are unable to meet their commitment.

“Council has adopted a comprehensive revenue enhancement strategy which also includes improving customer care and ensuring that queries are timeously resolved, as well as developing the process for dispute resolution. The customer care manager has recently been appointed and she will assist in ensuring that queries are timeously resolved. The municipality has actually seen a positive response from some of the customers who appreciate the implementation of billing on the 15th of each month.”

The city manager said the municipality believes it has “gone to great lengths to respond to all the queries raised by Marrc regarding the two billing cycles and we are still committed to assisting our residents with all matters that relate to billing”.

“We remain committed to providing an efficient service to all residents and we continue to openly engage with ratepayers over any issues of concern.”