Msunduzi considers security after councillor’s murder

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Following the murder of a councillor last month, Msunduzi is looking at developing a security policy for councillors and municipal staff, to help ensure that they are not vulnerable.

This was revealed by municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba at a full council meeting held on Wednesday at the City Hall.

Mapholoba was delivering his monthly report for August.

According to the report, in August 2023, KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) issued a notification to municipalities to develop, approve and implement a security policy for councillors and municipal staff.

The report says that the municipal manager has instructed the strategy and city development unit in his office to develop a policy. The first draft of the policy is in progress and it must be submitted to council this month for approval.

This comes shortly after ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize (45) was shot dead in Imbali Unit 14 on August 25. Mkhize was on his way home from a council meeting when he was attacked. He was rushed to hospital where he died. He was travelling with Muzikhona Dlongolo, who was shot but survived.

Three men were arrested in connection with Mkhize’s murder. Sithembiso Gqirashe (27) from Imbali Unit 13, Minenhle Mkhulise (23) from Herwood, and Lulekwa Ntombela (26) from Slangspruit appeared at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court last month and they abandoned their right to apply for bail.

Mapholoba said the policy is needed so that they can react swiftly if there is an incident.

We must be able to react because the problem with the people with evil hearts [is that they] do not wait for the security assessment. If he wants to do his work, he will do it. There must be a policy that must guide us as to how we react when there is a special request, in the period while we are waiting for the assessment. We cannot just fold our arms and allow our councillors to be vulnerable to the criminal elements that are in the community that they are serving.

Democratic alliance councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi said it is a good idea, however they will wait for the draft policy first to see if it takes the right direction.

“As long as there is a risk and threat analysis from the police we will always approve.”

He said if there was urgency because something risky has happened, “then we can allow the municipality to provide that councillor with the municipal security in the interim while we are waiting for a threat analysis from the police”.

“As long as the policy is not going to waste money, we will not have a problem with it,”

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor Rienus Niemand said an attack on any elected official is an attack on the constitution of South Africa. He said the ACDP condemns such actions no matter what form it takes.

Our constitution must be defended at all cost. That is our common duty. The ACDP supports all efforts to safeguard all elected officials, including the proposals contained in the council resolution. It is however, noteworthy and of great concern that political parties are involved in killing opponents from other political parties and, even worse, internal in-fighting for positions is often settled through blatant murder.

“As we approach the upcoming election, the killing season intensifies, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, and we call on all roleplayers to synchronise and intensify the battle against this uncivilised, barbaric behaviour,” Niemand said.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp said the policy is long overdue.

“As councillors, we put our lives on the line daily, in attending to service delivery issues. And with frustrated residents, it’s a matter of time before another councillor is gunned down. The hope is that the policy streamlines the red tape in ensuring protective measures are in place in the event a councillor and staff are threatened. With the advent of the elections, we need to ensure all public representatives are safe in executing their duties,” Kemp said.